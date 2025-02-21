Bayelsa football referees trained on modern officiating techniques

Over one hundred referees in Bayelsa State have been equipped with modern officiating techniques ahead of the commencement of the Bayelsa Governor’s Football Tournament christened the Prosperity Cup.

The two day refresher course which was put together by the organizers of the Prosperity Cup in collaboration with the Nigeria Referees Association (NRA), Bayelsa State Referees Council, Bayelsa State Football Association and the Ministry of Sports Development, had two sessions- theory and practical- with the programme climaxing with the practical session which took place at the Samson Siasia Stadium.

Speaking with sports journalists shortly after the exercise, a renowned referee’s instructor and FIFA assessor, Peter Elgam Edibi said he was happy to see kids within the age of eight to twelve years participating.

SPONSOR AD

He added that the future of the state referees is bright due to the massive interest from the kids.

Another resource person, Chukwudi Chukwujekwu, who is a CAF Instructor, Member NFF Referees Committee and Head, Panel of Instructors of Nigeria Referees, said the refresher course would go a long way in improving officiating in line with global best practices, describing the exercise as fantastic.

In addition, the Chairman, Nigeria Referees Association, Bayelsa State chapter, Ebi Nwankwe, applauded the organisers of the training, saying that with rich content from distinguished resource persons, referees would exhibit better officiating.

Two referees, Richman Otiti and Rachel Onyekwere, in separate remarks, stated that the exercise had exposed them to new laws of the game, maintaining that some of the rules would be in effect by June, this year.