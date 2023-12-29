Bayelsa: Dickson relates with me not as godfather, says Gov Diri

Bayelsa State governor, Senator Douye Diri, has stated that his predecessor in office, Senator Seriake Dickson does not act like a godfather to him, hence…

Bayelsa State governor, Senator Douye Diri, has stated that his predecessor in office, Senator Seriake Dickson does not act like a godfather to him, hence the cordiality of their relationship.

Diri, who won his re-election last month, also said that his relationship with Dickson, who currently represents Bayelsa West Senatorial District in the National Assembly, remains cordial and unbroken despite the bad blood that has been seen to exist between most successors and predecessors in Nigeria.

He stated this Thursday at Toru-Orua, Dickson’s hometown in Sagbama Local Government Area of the state, during his annual Christmas visit, while commending the former governor for his support since leaving office in 2020, adding that Dickson had not been overbearing.

Diri’s spokesman, Daniel Alabrah, in a statement on Thursday, quoted him as saying that the unity between himself and the immediate past governor, has contributed greatly to the peace and development of the state.

“We all know the history of successors and predecessors in Nigeria but the story in Bayelsa is different. From the bottom of my heart, I say thank you for tolerating me and for accepting me. This is the time people want to play god fatherism but you are not doing that. We have worked together and shared a lot in common and I am sure this should be an example,” the governor was quoted to have said.

He added that “In politics, if you do not tolerate and accept people, you will not move forward. “

In his remarks, Senator Dickson lauded his successor, adding that the “State has made progress due to maturity and brotherliness and it is our hope that the state will continue to be stable”.