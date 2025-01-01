✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
OPAY: Scholarship
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

Bayelsa commissioner for women affairs dead

Bayelsa State Commissioner for Women Affairs, Mrs. Elizabeth Bidei, has passed on after battling with an undisclosed ailment.

Mrs Bidei, who was appointed by Governor Douye Diri after his swearing-in for second term in office in 2023, was said to be a strong political figure in Amassoma, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of the state.

She passed on in the late hours of Monday, December 30, 2024 in a hospital.

SPONSOR AD

Governor Douye Diri, who confirmed the death in a statement by the state’s Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Mrs Ebiuwou Koku-Obiyai, on Tuesday, described the deceased as a passionate, dedicated public servant and a loyal party person, who worked tirelessly to promote the welfare and empowerment of women in our state.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

More Stories