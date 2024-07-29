Bayelsa begins preparation for 2024 National Sports Festival

The Bayelsa State Ministry of Sports Development has said that preparation for the next National Sports Festival (NSF), has commenced as the state aims to…

The Bayelsa State Ministry of Sports Development has said that preparation for the next National Sports Festival (NSF), has commenced as the state aims to clinch the first position.

The 2024 National Sports Festival (NSF) which is the country’s version of the Olympics will be staged early next year in Ogun State.

The Bayelsa State Commissioner for Sports Development, Dr. Daniel Igali, who disclosed this during a meeting with the Chairmen of Sports Associations, coaches, organizing Secretaries, and Management staff, said the target of Governor Douye Diri at the NSF is for the state to take first position.

It will be recalled that at Edo 2020 and Delta 2022 NSF, Bayelsa State finished 3rd and 2nd position respectively.

Igali also appreciated everyone in the ministry for their commitment which has made it possible for the state to attain enviable heights both nationally and globally.

“This meeting is on the need for us to prepare adequately for the National Sports Festival coming up in Ogun state early next year.

“As you know Bayelsa State has attained 2nd and 3rd and there’s only one place left which is to do better than 2nd.”

“Governor Douye Diri expects nothing less than to better our previous records and it is only with proper planning we would be able to do that. So, the meeting was to interact and acquaint everyone with this objective,” Igali noted.