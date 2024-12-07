Bawumia, Mahama battle as Ghanaians choose new president today

Ghanaians are voting today to replace President Nana Akufo-Addo, who steps down after two terms in office. Weekend Trust reports that the management of the country’s economy will be key in deciding who takes over the mantle of leadership.

Some 18,774,259 registered voters out of an estimated population of 34.42 million will elect a new president and members of a 276-seat parliament in Ghana’s ninth series of elections since its return to multi-party democracy in 1992.

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia is hoping to make history as the first New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate to secure three consecutive terms for his party in Saturday election. But standing in his way is a familiar foe, former President John Mahama, who seeks a political comeback after losses in 2016 and 2020.

A Muslim born in the northern Tamale region, Bawumia went to university in Britain and later studied Economics at Oxford and received a PhD in Vancouver.

He was a deputy governor of Ghana’s central bank, and later, African Development Bank’s resident representative in Zimbabwe.

Bawumia’s ruling NPP is aiming at “breaking the eight” – a reference to two terms of four years each and a rallying cry by the party to win a third consecutive term, which is unprecedented in the country.

Since Ghana transitioned to multi-party democracy in 1992, no party has governed for more than two terms. The presidency has alternated between the NPP and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) every eight years, creating a predictable cycle.

The United Kingdom-educated former central bank official has built his reputation as an economist and a leader in digitalization, aimed at transforming Ghana’s economy.

Since he was appointed vice president in 2017, he has championed initiatives such as a digital address system, mobile money programmes and digitisation of land records.

But he has also struggled to distance himself from criticism over the government’s handling of the economy, a weakened currency, high living costs and a debt burden that prompted Ghana to take an International Monetary Fund loan.

On the other hand, former President John Mahama, Ghana’s main opposition leader, makes a third run for the presidency in today’s election, hoping to reclaim power.

Like Bawumia, Mahama hails from northern Ghana, intensifying the political significance of the region in what could be one of Ghana’s most competitive elections in recent years.

He was born as a child of privilege, his house being the only one in the village with a diesel generator.

His father, who served as a junior minister, was briefly detained and interrogated by the 1966 coup leaders but was later released unharmed. He was also a member of parliament and chairman of the West Africa Caucus at the Pan-African Parliament in Pretoria.

Mahama, 66, who served as president from 2012 to 2017, has promised to push for economic recovery, a lean and efficient government and anti-corruption reforms.

Ghana was an investor’s favourite, oil, gold and cocoa producer, with a history of political stability, but economic turmoil and debt default dented the country’s appeal.

Inflation peaked at 54.1 per cent in 2022 before easing to 23.2 per cent by late 2023, but many Ghanaians still struggle with high cost of commodities and goods, triggering sporadic protests over government’s policies.

A depreciating cedi currency and mounting poverty have further strained public confidence in their leadership.

Government’s attempts to raise funds through treasury bills have faltered, with investors shunning what they once considered a haven market.

In September, Ghana reached an agreement with international bondholders, negotiating a 37 per cent haircut – a discount – on $13 billion of debt.

While hailed as a milestone, it marked the largest restructuring of African debt to date, underscoring the depth of Ghana’s crisis.

‘Ghanaians are feeling the pinch from a tough economic situation and Mahama’s campaign strategy appears focused on reminding them of his experience and pledging to do things differently. The question is whether voters are willing to give him a second chance,” said Kwame Asah-Asante, a political analyst at the University of Ghana.

Mahama has proposed a “24-hour economy” or plan to keep industries active round the clock, which he argues will create jobs and increase productivity. He has also pledged to limit his administration to 60 ministers and deputies, vowing to run “the leanest but most efficient government.”

On corruption, Mahama said he would create a new office tasked with scrutinising government’s procurement above a $5 million threshold.

He believes that unchecked procurement processes are a major source of corruption.

For his running mate, he selected an academic and politician, Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, who was the first woman in Ghana to be a vice presidential candidate for a major party in 2020.

Mahama has historically enjoyed significant support from northern voters and his campaign is counting on this base to help him gain an edge over Bawumia.

But Bawumia’s roots in the region may weaken that advantage, making the north a potential battleground for both parties.

However, Mustapha Gbande, a spokesperson for Mahama’s campaign, expressed confidence, saying, “Mahama’s track record and empathy for the average Ghanaian are unmatched.

“People are looking for change and they trust Mahama to steer the country in a better direction.”

On his part, Bawumia is proposing economic stabilisation through measures such as a flat tax, tax amnesty and competitive port charges.

“Bawumia’s campaign promises a fresh vision that focuses on job creation and youth empowerment; and he has the expertise to deliver on it,” his political advisor, Akbar Yussif Khomeini said.

Joshua Jebuntie Zaato, a Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana, also said, “The battle will be fierce in the north. Bawumia’s extensive outreach since joining the NPP has resonated with many northern Ghanaians, potentially swinging a traditionally NDC stronghold in his favour.”

He has committed to appointing not more than 50 ministers, a nod to public concerns over government spending.

But critics argue that as vice president, Bawumia shares responsibility for the economic challenges that developed under Akufo-Addo.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s former vice president, Namadi Sambo, the head of the 120-ECOWAS Long-and Short-Term Election Observation Mission, has called for a peaceful election in Ghana.

He called on all stakeholders, especially the two main political parties, to ensure peaceful and credible presidential and parliamentary elections to further strengthen Ghana’s proud democratic tradition.

The deployment of election observers by the president of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr Omar Alieu Touray, is in line with the regional Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance, relating to assistance to member states holding elections.

Polls suggest a competitive race, but several projections by Oxford Economics and other analysts favour Mahama, especially with the ruling NPP party struggling to shake off criticism over the economy.

If Mahama wins, it would mark a historic comeback, making him the first president in the three decades of Ghana’s Fourth Republic to reclaim the presidency after being voted out.