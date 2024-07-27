Bauchi varsity student dies inside bathroom

The management of Abubakar Tafawa University (ATBU) in Bauchi State has confirmed the death of a 300-level Computer Science student, Naja’atu Salisu. She was reportedly…

She was reportedly found unconscious in a hostel bathroom.

ATBU Director, Directorate of Information and Public Relations, Zailani Bappa, who confirmed the incident said Naja’atu was rushed to the university’s clinic for medical attention, but medical personnel were unable to find a vein on her body.

Bappa explained, “Having noticed this, Naja’atu was rushed to the Trauma Centre of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital where she was certified dead by a medical doctor. Naja’atu has been buried according to Islamic rites.”

Daily Trust gathered that Naja’atu had entered the bathroom in the female hostel on the Gubi campus of the university to have her bath Friday morning and prepare for lectures.

“She had done every routine in preparation for the morning class before going into the bathroom. She brought clothes that she planned to wear to the class and kept them on the side of her bed,” Naja’atu’s roommate said.

Similarly, the ATBU Students Union Government (SUG) in a condolence message, signed by the Secretary of the Union, Comrade Danladi Zakiru, described the deceased as a hardworking student who will be greatly missed in the student community of the university.