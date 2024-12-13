Bauchi SSG resigns

The Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Muhammad Abdulkadir, has approved the resignation of the Secretary to the State Government, Barrister Ibrahim Muhamamd Kashim.

A statement issued by the Special Adviser to the governor on Media and Publicity, Mukhtar M. Gidado, indicated that the resignation was with immediate effect.

According to the statement, the Chief of Staff, Government House, Dr. Aminu Hassan Gamawa, has been directed to take over from Kashim in an acting capacity.

Governor Bala thanked Barrister Kashim for the services he rendered to the state during his time as the SSG.