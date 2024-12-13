✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
OPAY: Scholarship
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

Bauchi SSG resigns

images (32)
images (32)
    By Yusha'u A. Ibrahim, Bauchi

The Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Muhammad Abdulkadir, has approved the resignation of the Secretary to the State Government, Barrister Ibrahim Muhamamd Kashim.

A statement issued by the Special Adviser to the governor on Media and Publicity, Mukhtar M. Gidado, indicated that the resignation was with immediate effect.

According to the statement, the Chief of Staff, Government House, Dr. Aminu Hassan Gamawa, has been directed to take over from Kashim in an acting capacity.

SPONSOR AD

Governor Bala thanked Barrister Kashim for the services he rendered to the state during his time as the SSG.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

More Stories