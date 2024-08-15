✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News
SPONSOR AD

Bauchi shuts 39 illegal schools

The Bauchi state government has closed down 39 private colleges of education due to a lack of registration. The Commissioner for Higher Education, Mrs Lydia…

Bauchi State Governor Bala Abdulkadir Muhammad
Bauchi State Governor Bala Abdulkadir Muhammad

The Bauchi state government has closed down 39 private colleges of education due to a lack of registration.

The Commissioner for Higher Education, Mrs Lydia Tsammani, stated this at a news conference in Bauchi on Thursday.

Tsammani said the affected institutions did not get the approval of the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE), or put in place tangible infrastructure.

“A total of 39 colleges were found to be without anything. They are operating in primary schools and when the school closes, then the NCE programmes start with even primary and secondary school teachers as their teachers.

“They even borrowed teachers because they don’t have anything to make them stand as a college,” she said.

According to Tsammaani, the ministry has issued a notice to unregistered colleges with approved structures, to complete their registration within six months or face sanction.

She said that 12 colleges operating with NCCE’s approval would be allowed to continue only after they engaged qualified staff and paid their registration fees to the ministry.

“They must ensure that they admit only qualified candidates because it was discovered that some of them are just interested in the school fees.

“They must also ensure continuous upgrade of school facilities and equipment. Some of them are still using analogue typewriters in their offices in this digital era”. (NAN)

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

Do you need your monthly pay in US Dollars? Acquire premium domains for as low as $1500 and have it resold for as much as $17,000 (₦27 million).


Click here to see how Nigerians are making it.
More Stories