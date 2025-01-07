Bauchi police dismiss constable, demote 4 others

The Bauchi State Police Command has dismissed a constable and demote four others 18 over misconduct.

The state Commissioner of Police, Auwal Musa Muhammad disclosed this when he gave an account of the Command’s activities for 2024.

CP Muhammad said, “We have actively addressed instances of professional misconduct within our Command from January 2024 to date. A total of 18 personnel have undergone internal disciplinary measures, demonstrating our dedication to maintaining high operational standards.

“This includes the dismissal of one Police Constable, rank reductions for four officers, issuance of warning letters to six personnel, and reprimands for four others.”

The CP said that the Complaint Response Unit (CRU) and the Police Public Relations Department had played a critical role in addressing public complaints against the misconduct of the officers and men.

“During this timeframe, we received 10 complaints, all of which were meticulously investigated. Our efforts culminated in the recovery of N784,000 from the implicated officers, which has been duly returned to the affected victims,” he said.

The police boss noted that the police remained steadfast in its commitment to continuing internal disciplinary procedures for personnel who do not uphold the established standards, thereby ensuring accountability and fostering continuous improvement in service delivery.

He added that the Command was fully prepared and equipped for 2025 and would deploy further strategies to safeguard lives and property while building upon the successes achieved in 2024.

CP Muhammad appreciated residents of Bauchi State and other security agencies, quasi-security outfits, traditional and religious institutions for their cooperation with the Nigeria Police Force and steadfast support in fostering a safer state.