Bauchi LG chair, deputy sacked

The Legislative Council of Shira Local Government Area in Bauchi State has removed the Executive Chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Ibrahim Beli and his deputy, Alhaji Usman Adamu, from office over allegations of gross misconduct, financial mismanagement and abuse of office.

Announcing the decision in Bauchi, the newly appointed council leader, Alhaji Wali Adamu, said their removal followed the findings of an investigative committee set up by the council.

Adamu, accompanied by 17 councillors, yesterday submitted the council resolution SLGLC 003, dated February 28, 2025 to the Clerk of the Bauchi State House of Assembly to notify the lawmakers of the development.

However, in a telephone interview, the embattled chairman, Abdullahi Beli, dismissed the allegations, describing them as politically motivated.

“Some stakeholders in the local government are behind this. They fabricated lies and made baseless allegations against me,” he said.

Beli further claimed that he was neither queried nor questioned about his conduct before the removal decision was made.

There was no immediate comment from the Bauchi State government or the State House of Assembly regarding the development.