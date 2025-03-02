Bauchi: Husband beats wife to death over Ramadan food

Bauchi State Police Command has arrested a 50-year-old man, Alhaji Nuru Isah, for allegedly using a cane to strike his wife,Wasila Abdullahi, to death.

The incident happened near Government Girls College, Fadamam, Mada Area, Bauchi.

The Command Public Relations Officer, CSP Ahmed Wakil, who disclosed this in a statement, on Sunday, said, “On the March 1, 2025, at about 11:30 00PM, the Bauchi State Police Command was alerted to an alleged culpable homicide incident near Government Girls College, Fadamam Mada Area, Bauchi.

“This unfortunate event arose from a misunderstanding between one Alh Nuru Isah, aged 50, a business man at Central market Bauchi and his second wife, Wasila Abdullahi, aged 24, concerning handling food ingredients and fruits designated for breaking the Ramadan fast, which escalated into a violent confrontation.”

Wakil said after hitting his wife with the cane, she collapsed and was subsequently transported to ATBU Teaching Hospital, where medical personnel confirmed her dead

He said the Bauchi State Police Command has initiated a thorough investigation into the incident, adding that the suspect is in detention.

Commissioner of Police, Auwal Musa Muhammad, has assured the public that tensuring justice in the case remains a priority for the command.