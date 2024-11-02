Bauchi Hisbah questions man over viral photos of ex-girlfriends on Facebook

The Bauchi State Sharia Commission’s Hisbah police unit has questioned a 76-year-old man, Bala Muhammad, after he shared multiple photos of himself with various women alleged to be his former girlfriends on the social media.

Muhammad posted nearly 30 images showing him with different women, many of who appear to be middle-aged and dressed in a way that drew significant attention online.

The photos sparked reactions across the social media, with some urging married men in Bauchi to be cautious regarding Muhammad.

In a press briefing, the acting commander of Hisbah in Bauchi, Muhammad Muhammad Bununu, disclosed that the commission had received complaints from the families of the women featured in the photos. This led to Hisbah’s decision to investigate Muhammad.

“He was initially detained by the police, but we requested his transfer for further questioning. After our investigation on Thursday, he was returned to police custody,” Bununu stated.

In a video from his interview with Hisbah, Muhammad admitted to posting the photos, explaining that they were taken about two decades ago when most of the women were unmarried. He publicly apologised to the women and their families for any distress caused.

Muhammad, who remains unmarried, revealed that he is originally from Dass Local Government Area of Bauchi State and now resides in the state capital.

He explained that it was his brother who informed him about the viral images, which eventually led to his arrest and questioning by Hisbah.