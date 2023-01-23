Bauchi gov’ship: APC asks Gov Bala to prepare handover notes 

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has asked the incumbent governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, to start preparing his handover notes. The APC Deputy National…

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has asked the incumbent governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, to start preparing his handover notes.

The APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yakubu Murtala-Ajaka, who spoke during the flag-off of the party’s presidential campaign rally in Bauchi State on Monday, said the APC has put all democratic means in place to unseat the governor who is candidate of the PDP.

Ajaka expressed optimism that candidate of the APC and former Chief of Air Staff, Sadique Abubakar, would win the March 11 election and take over Bauchi.

He said the massive turnout of Bauchi residents to show support for the APC presidential candidate, during the party’s campaign rally on Monday “is a verdict against the PDP in Bauchi State.”

He also thanked the people for honouring the party’s presidential candidate with their presence, saying, “Tinubu is a promise keeper and he will keep to his promise with the state and the party members if given opportunity.

“He won’t forget this show of love which he has received today in Bauchi during our presidential campaign rally.”