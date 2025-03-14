Bauchi governor’s uncle dies at 100

Alhaji Muhammadu Abdulkadir (Sarkin Alkaleri), the village head of Alkaleri and uncle of Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, has passed on at the age of 100 after a prolonged illness.

Hundreds of mourners, including senior government officials, traditional rulers, and residents, attended his funeral prayer on Thursday at the village head’s palace in Alkaleri town.

A statement by the governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mukhtar Gidado, announced the passing of Alhaji Muhammadu Abdulkadir.

SPONSOR AD

“It is with deep sorrow that His Excellency, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, announces the passing of his beloved uncle, Alhaji Muhammadu Abdulkadir (Sarkin Alkaleri), who departed this life today, March 13, 2025, at the remarkable age of 100, following a prolonged illness,” the statement read.

Governor Mohammed described the late village head as a pillar of wisdom and a dedicated community leader whose century-long life was marked by service and unity.

He prayed for Almighty Allah to grant his soul eternal rest in Jannatul Firdaus and give his family and the community the strength to bear this loss.