Bauchi Gov to Wike: Your dual loyalty shameless, a dangerous precedent in politics

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has described the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, as a politician with double loyalty, saying such a character is shameless and sets a dangerous precedent in Nigerian politics.

The governor stated this in a statement signed by Mukhtar Gidado, his

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, reacting to Wike’s recent media chat where he knocked Mohammed’s opposition to President Bola Tinubu’s Tax Reform Bills

Mohammed, who is the Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, said Wike’s incoherence often made it difficult to discern any substantive points.

The statement read, “Chief Wike’s ascendancy in politics is a testament to the opportunities provided by the PDP, yet, he now gleefully undermines the very foundation that nurtured him. It is disheartening that a man who owes so much to a party that stood by him in his political journey has chosen to be a willing tool in its denigration.

“Unlike Wike, who thrives on drama and divisiveness, Sen. Bala Mohammed has always understood that politics is not a game of self-serving theatrics but a platform to serve the public good. Wike’s erratic behaviour and opportunistic alliances expose him as an unreliable and fair-weather friend—traits that alienate even those who once stood by him.”

The governor said that Wike’s recent media outburst was yet another reminder of his transactional approach to politics, where personal ambition eclipsed loyalty, principles, and collective interests.

Governor Mohammed stated that Wike’s attempt to question his opposition to President Tinubu’s Tax Reform Bills was not only baseless but hypocritical.

“While Wike accuses others of insincerity, he has seamlessly transitioned from being a self-proclaimed PDP stalwart to an ardent supporter of the APC government. He now advocates for the re-election of the same APC administration in 2027, all while continuing to claim membership in the PDP. This chameleonic behavior raises serious questions about Wike’s credibility and moral compass.

“Nigerians are not deceived by Wike’s antics. They see a man willing to undermine his party for personal gain, a man whose loyalty shifts as quickly as his alliances. By contrast, Sen. Bala Mohammed’s opposition to the Tax Reform Bills reflects a principled stand aimed at ensuring inclusive governance and accountability. His constructive interventions have already led to significant adjustments in the reform process, underscoring the importance of meaningful dialogue over hollow rhetoric.

“Chief Wike’s dual loyalty—if it can even be called that—is a dangerous precedent in Nigerian politics. His shameless oscillation between PDP and APC undermines the moral fabric of democracy. Politics must be guided by principles, not by personal whims. Wike’s behavior, reminiscent of George Orwell’s Animal Farm, where roles blur and values vanish, exemplifies the kind of amoral politics that erodes public trust and damages national unity,” the statement added.