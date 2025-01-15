Bauchi gov rewards 4 best JAMB students with N4m

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has presented N4 million cash to four outstanding Bauchi indigene students who scored the highest points in the 2024 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination.

The awardees include Kawthar Shehu who scored the highest number of 348, Geoffrey Yakubu with 347, Abdullahi Garba, who scored 347 and Magaji Umar with 333.

Speaking during the presentation of the cash to the students held Tuesday at the Ministry of Education in Bauchi, the governor said the gesture was to encourage others to try to excel in their academic pursuits.

Represented by the Head of Service, Yahuza Adamu, the governor said the gesture has shown the commitment of the state government to investing in human capital development.

Mohammed explained that each of the students would be given N1 million, hoping it would help in securing admission into their choice of higher institutions.

In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Ali Babayo, disclosed that the ministry initiated the idea to encourage students.

Responding on behalf of the parents of the students, Malam Ali Garba thanked the state government for the kind gesture and assured that the money would be judiciously used to help them in their academic pursuit in various high institutions.