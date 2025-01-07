Bauchi gov reshuffles cabinet, sacks 5 Commissioners

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state has dropped five members of his cabinet.

This was disclosed in a statement on Tuesday by the governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mukhtar Gidado.

Those affected by the reshuffle are Jamila Dahiru, Commissioner for Education; Abubakar Bununu, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Usman Danturaki, Commissioner for Information and Communication; Simon Yalams, Commissioner for Agriculture; and Yakubu Hamza, Commissioner for Religious Affairs and Societal Reorientation.

“In a strategic effort to reinvigorate governance and ensure optimal service delivery to the people of Bauchi State, His Excellency, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, the Executive Governor of Bauchi State, has approved the reconstitution of his cabinet. In that respect, five commissioners were dropped.

“The governor has, however, forwarded eight names to the State Assembly to be screened as commissioners,” the statement said.

The new prospective commissioners include Isa Tilde, Abdullahi Mohammed, Bala Lukshi, Usman Shehu, Iliyasu Gital, Titus Ketkukah, Adamu Gabarin and Dr Mohammed Lawal.

The statement added that the move was part of the governor’s commitment to injecting new ideas and energy into governance, in line with his vision of strengthening government’s machinery in the state.