Bauchi gov names 24 commissioner nominees

Kaduna to present list Friday The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Muhammad, has forwarded the names of 24 commissioner nominees to the House of Assembly for…

Kaduna to present list Friday

The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Muhammad, has forwarded the names of 24 commissioner nominees to the House of Assembly for screening and confirmation,

Speaker of the house, Abubakar Y. Suleiman, who disclosed this on Monday during plenary, said the house received a message from the governor requesting it to screen and confirm nominees for appointment as commissioners and members of the State Executive Council (SEC) in line with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution.

The Majority Leader of the house, Saleh Hodi Jibir, read out the nominees as follows:

Maiwada Bello and Ibrahim Gambo (Alkaleri); Mahmoud Babamaji Abubakar and Danlami Ahmed Kawule (Bauchi); Tsammani Lydia Haruna (Bogoro); Ahmed Sarki Jalam (Dambam); Yakubu Ibrahim Hamza (Darazo); Usman Santuraki (Dass) and Abdul Hassan Gamawa and Muhammad Salees (Gamawa).

Others are Dr Yakubu Adamu (Giade); Usman Abdulkadir Moddibo (Jama’are); Hajara Jibrin Gidado (Itas/Gadau); Farouk Mustapha (Katagum); Hajara Yakubu Wanka (Kirfi); Aminu Hammayo (Misau); Hassan El-Yakub (Ningi); Muhammad Hamisu Shira (Shira); Simon Madugu Yalams and Abubakar Abdulhamid Bununu (Tafawa Balewa); Jamila Muhammad Dahiru and Adamu Umar Sambo (Toro) and Abdulrazak Nuhu Zaki and Amina Muhammad Katagum (Warji).

The house resolved to screen the nominees on August 2, 3 and 4, 2023.

Kaduna to present list Friday

In Kaduna State, Gov Uba Sani announced that the list of his prospective commissioners would be released within the next four days.

The governor revealed that the nominees were already undergoing screening at the State Security Service (SSS) in the state.

In an interview with BBC Hausa aired on Monday morning, Gov Uba addressed concerns raised by some aggrieved APC chieftains over the delay in appointments, explaining that as a governor he had a two-month window to make appointments.

He emphasised the importance of being just and God-fearing as a leader before making appointments, assuring that the appointments would soon be made.

Regarding criticism about his slow pace in making decisions, he clarified that understanding the state’s intricacies was crucial before embarking on projects across the 23 LGAs.

From Hassan Ibrahim (Bauchi) & Mohammed Ibrahim Yaba (Kaduna)

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...