Bauchi Gov loses 120-year-old stepmother

Hauwa Duguri, the stepmother of Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, is dead.

Disclosing the death, in a press release issued on Wednesday, the Special Adviser to Bauchi State Governor on Media and Publicity, Mukhtar Gidado, expressed deep sorrow and heartfelt condolences.

He explained that “Hauwa Duguri, fondly known as Dada, is the beloved stepmother of Governor Bala Mohammed.

“A revered matriarch and a symbol of wisdom and grace, passed away today, 1st January 2025, at the remarkable age of 120.”

Gidado noted that her passing marked the end of an era of selflessness, piety, and community service, which she exemplified throughout her long and impactful life.

He stated that the funeral prayer (Janazah) would take place at Dr. Rilwan Adamu Square, Government House, Bauchi.

According to Gidado, Governor Mohammed, while extending his condolences to the entire Duguri family and all those who had the privilege of knowing thr late Duguri, urged everyone to join him in prayers for the repose of her soul and to honour her enuring legacy.

He prayed that Almighty Allah grant her eternal rest in Jannatul Firdaus and give her family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.