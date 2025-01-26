Bauchi Gov, Foreign Affairs Minister trade words over performance

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State and Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, have traded words over performance in their respective offices, with each accusing the other of falling short in their statutory duties.

The governor had earlier in an interview with BBC Hausa accused the minister of not handling the country’s diplomatic affairs effectively, advising him to correct his mistakes before attempting to correct someone else’s.

He added that it was disappointing that the minister “is our son.”

He also faulted the federal government handling of military coups in some neighbouring countries and how it failed to appoint ambassadors to different countries.

The governor has been critical of the Bola Tinubu administration lately, especially in the ongoing debate on tax reform bills currently before the National Assembly.

But the minister, in an interview with BBC Hausa, hit back at the governor, accusing him of mismanaging the state’s funds and allocating plots of land to his friends, allies and family members.

“Bauchi state has received over N8.8 billion in October, and N9 billion in November, but there is nothing to show on ground in the state.”

Tuggar also blasted the governor’s initiative of allocating plots of land for farming in the state, saying, “The governor is using the state’s funds in buying assets and plots of land from the masses.”

Mohammed, however, denied squandering the state’s funds, saying his projects in the state are tangible and could be tracked.

Bala added, “Perhaps he is doing it to provide shield to his principal because we have picked holes in his handling of the country’s affairs and pointed out what should be corrected. His accusations stem from this.”

In a separate interview with BBC Hausa, a day after governor Bala’s, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, dismissed allegations of underperformance in his ministerial role.

He also denied not handling the country’s diplomatic affairs effectively, especially during the military takeover in neighbouring countries.

“First, the military takeover in Mali took place in 2021, and that was before President Tinubu came to power. I also wasn’t occupying this office at the time.

“The president wasn’t in power when the military took over in Burkina Faso. And I wasn’t a minister during the coup in Niger Republic.

“How could you then buck the blame on me! Was I the one who engineered the coup?”

There are insinuations that Tuggar may join the governorship race in Bauchi State come 2027.

Earlier in December 2023, Daily Trust had reported how Tuggar hinted at his readiness to contest in the Bauchi State governorship election in 2027.

Tuggar, who spoke through his Director General, Tuggar Foundation, Bello Mohammed Tukura, said his political future come 2027 would depend on the ability of his political camp to mobilise strong support for him.

“As far as 2027 is concerned, it depends on your ability to muster enough support. If you are ready, I am very much ready,” he said while addressing his political coordinators from across the 20 local government areas of the state.

“Since 2015 when we lost the election, we have retreated and watched from afar but working for the success of the party and the good of the people of the state. We did not aspire in 2019 and 2023 because we need to have a very strong base,” he added.