Bauchi gov, foreign affairs minister trade words over performance

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir and Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar have traded words over their respective performances, accusing each other of failing in their duties.

In a BBC Hausa interview, Governor Bala accused Tuggar of mishandling Nigeria’s diplomatic affairs, advising him to correct his own mistakes before pointing fingers at others. He also criticised the federal government’s handling of military coups in neighbouring countries and its failure to appoint ambassadors.

Tuggar hit back, accusing the governor of mismanaging Bauchi State’s finances. He claimed that despite the state receiving over N8.8 billion in October and N9 billion in November, there was no visible progress.

“Bauchi State has received over N8.8 billion in October and N9 billion in November, but there is nothing to show on the ground,” he said. He also criticised the governor’s land allocation initiative, saying, “The governor is using the state’s funds in buying assets and plots of land from the masses.”

Bala denied any wrongdoing, insisting his projects were tangible and traceable. “Perhaps he is doing it to provide shield to his principal because we have picked holes in his handling of the country’s affairs,” Bala responded, attributing Tuggar’s accusations to his own criticism of the federal government’s actions.

In a follow-up BBC Hausa interview, Tuggar dismissed accusations of underperformance in his ministerial role, particularly regarding the military takeovers in neighbouring countries.

He clarified that the coups in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger occurred before he assumed office. “The military takeover in Mali took place in 2021, and that was before President Tinubu came to power,” Tuggar said. “How could you then pass the buck on me? Was I the one who engineered the coup?”

There are speculations that Tuggar may run for governor of Bauchi State in 2027. In December 2023, he hinted at his readiness to contest, stating his political future would depend on the strength of his support base. “If you are ready, I am very much ready,” he said through his Director General, Tuggar Foundation, Bello Mohammed Tukura.