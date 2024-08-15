Bauchi gov defends criticism of FG policies

Bauchi State governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Muhammed has stated that he stands by his criticism of federal government policies that he believes have caused hardship…

Governor Muhammed made this declaration during the opening of the State Executive Council meeting at the Government House in Bauchi. He emphasised that his comments, which have stirred some controversy, were intended to highlight issues rather than to insult or provoke. He explained that his goal was to place the situation in its proper context.

The governor described recent protests as a wake-up call for all Nigerians, including both the presidency and sub-national leaders. He acknowledged the need for leaders at various levels to address the public’s grievances about governance failures and unmet expectations.

“We are all aware of the issues our people face and the limited resources we have to address them,” he said. “We must use our resources wisely and focus on solutions rather than shifting blame. Leadership involves managing current challenges and improving situations, even within the constraints we face.”

Governor Muhammed noted that while national policies are beyond the control of state governments, it is crucial for state leaders to implement federal programmes effectively while addressing local challenges. He also acknowledged that spontaneous protests can affect leaders regardless of their intentions.

He further said his criticism was not an attempt to create division or insult anyone but was meant to be constructive opposition that aims to benefit both the government and the people of Nigeria.

“The recent comments and criticisms are part of the cost of leadership,” he said. “I do not apologise for speaking out. It is about fulfilling our responsibilities, not engaging in partisan politics.”

Governor Muhammed assured that his administration would continue to connect with the people and work on policies and programmes aimed at improving their welfare despite the challenges and limited resources.