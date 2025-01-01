Bauchi, Gombe seek lifting of crude oil from Kolmani

The Bauchi State Commissioner, Ministry of Natural Resources and Solid Minerals, Alhaji Mohammed A Bello, and the Gombe State Commissioner, Ministry of Energy and Solid Minerals, Alhaji Sanusi Ahmed Pindiga have separately made a case for the Federal Government to begin full-scale lifting of crude oil from the Kolmani Integrated Oil Field.

The commissioners made the demand during interactions with journalists.

They said that anything solid minerals is under the exclusive list of the Federal Government, but that the Bauchi and Gombe State Governors are doing their best to ensure that the company responsible for the project returns to the site.

The Commissioners said the recent visit of the Crude Oil Monitoring Committee of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) raised their hope in ending the delay in the actualisation of full-scale lifting of crude oil from the Kolmani Integrated Oil Field more than two years after its inauguration.

Bello said during their recent visit to the site, the company Starling Global returned some of his engines and equipment to the site which is a good signal that work would resume.

He said already, the State Government is building the Alkaleri Academy where locals will be trained with all the skills needed by the oil exploration companies.

On his part, Pindiga said Governor Inuwa Yahaya has approved the construction of roads and provide all the needed infrastructure that will make the living condition of the communities in Kolmani area better.

The two commissioners assured that they are working to establish Host Communities Association so that through the associations, states will have a say in the project according to the law