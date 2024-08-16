Bauchi Emirate strips Senator Buba of traditional title for criticising Gov Bala

The Bauchi Emirate Council has stripped Senator Shehu Umar Buba of his traditional title, ‘Majidadin Bauchi,’ for allegedly disrespecting and humiliating Governor Bala Mohammed. Buba,…

The Bauchi Emirate Council has stripped Senator Shehu Umar Buba of his traditional title, ‘Majidadin Bauchi,’ for allegedly disrespecting and humiliating Governor Bala Mohammed.

Buba, representing Bauchi South Senatorial District under the All Progressives Congress (APC), had recently criticised the governor for blaming President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the country’s economic challenges.

The Emirate Council’s decision, announced in a letter dated August 14, signed by Nasiru Musa on behalf of its Secretary, was said to follow a council meeting chaired by the Emir of Bauchi. The council accused Buba of actions contrary to the teachings and culture of Bauchi Emirate.

Senator Buba had publicly accused Governor Mohammed of contributing to the poverty and anger in Bauchi State, alleging that the governor had failed to distribute federal aid, including 70 trucks of guinea corn, 70 trucks of fertiliser, and 20 trucks of rice. Buba further warned the governor not to compare himself politically with President Tinubu, stating that they are not equals.

Reacting to the council’s decision, Senator Buba expressed his acceptance in good faith, advising the Emirate Council to avoid being used by political actors. He reiterated that his remarks were intended to defend President Tinubu against what he described as Governor Mohammed’s baseless accusations.

Buba restated his commitment to constructive criticism, denying that his comments were intended to insult the governor.