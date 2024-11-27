✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
City News

Bauchi disburses N100m latrine loans to communities

    By .

The Bauchi State Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASSA), says it has disbursed N100 million loans to fast-track construction of improved latrines in rural settlements.

The General Manager of the agency, Adamu Sabo said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi on Tuesday.

He said the facility was disbursed to the benefiting communities under the Toilet Business Owners’ (TBOs) soft loan scheme, in partnership with three microfinance banks including Rahama Women and Youth Development Initiative.

SPONSOR AD

Sabo said the revolving fund was designed to support TBOs to sustain and expand their businesses towards enhancing access to latrines and curb open defecation. (NAN)

 

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

NEWS UPDATE: Nigerians have been finally approved to earn Dollars from home, acquire premium domains for as low as $1500, profit as much as $22,000 (₦37million+).


Click here to start.

More Stories