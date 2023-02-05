Bauchi 2023: On governorship campaigns

On January 29, 2023, the Bauchi State APC gubernatorial candidate, Air Marshal Saddique Baba Abubakar (rtd), toured Akuyam of Misau Local Government Area of Bauchi State in his bid to gain their support politically, which sadly resulted in the untimely death of one resident of the town and other injuries caused by gun shoots by his security guards.

The Bauchi State governor, His Excellency, Sen. Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has been crying at top of his voice that some gubernatorial candidates are scheming to use anything at their disposal to get voted into power, but all the authorities concerned took up their eyes on his lamentation, thinking that it’s nothing but an opponent’s mischievous campaign maneuver.

However, do-or-die politics is something new for the good people of the state, as it has been a peaceful state full of educated individuals who could be very difficult to be wrongly manipulated by those who have no state in their hearts rather than, by all means, be voted into political office.

All gubernatorial candidates should learn how to tolerate all types of political criticism during their campaigns. Because the political ground is not that of a war field that gives room for using weapons, it is either a field of pampering the electorate to gain their full support.

I would equally like to draw the attention of the decent Bauchi people to disengage themselves from damning every candidate who reaches out to them soliciting their votes. Otherwise, nothing positive would ultimately yield but disappointment as well as a show of disrespect toward their leaders.

Therefore, I would like to call on the attention of our leaders in Bauchi to shun all sorts of bloodthirsty campaign outings that could eventually deteriorate the already peaceful Bauchi State.

Mallam Musbahu Magayaki wrote from Sabon Fegi, Azare, Bauchi State