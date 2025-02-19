BATTLE OF WITS: Lagos, other state assemblies involved in speakership crisis

On Monday, the crisis rocking the Lagos State House of Assembly came to a head when security operatives disrupted plenary.

There was commotion at the Assembly as the security operatives sealed off offices of Speaker Mojisola Meranda, her deputy, and clerk of the House.

Lagos Assembly scenario reactivates memories of similar incidents that occurred in others states across the country.

In this report, Daily Trust highlights some state houses of assemblies that have had leadership crises.

LAGOS

There was chaos at the Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday, as the Department of State Service (DSS) invaded the assembly, allegedly on the orders of the clerk.

In the ensuing melee, the lawmakers forcefully gained entry into the hallowed chamber and declared their support for the Speaker, Mojisola Meranda.

The Governance Advisory Council, the highest decision-making body of the All Progressives Congress in Lagos State, has, however, reaffirmed its plans to meet with President Bola Tinubu over the ongoing crisis in the state House of Assembly.

The fresh rift followed the militarisation of the Assembly complex by officials of the DSS on Monday.

The crisis deepened following moves by ousted Speaker Mudashiru Obasa to return to the House.

Obasa, who was removed by the majority of the lawmakers on January 13, 2025, approached the court last week to seek redress.

The lawmaker dragged the Assembly and the new Speaker before a Lagos State high court in Ikeja, claiming that the lawmakers were wrong to have removed him when the Assembly was in recess.

RIVERS

Twenty-seven members of the Rivers State House of Assembly had in December 2023, “dumped” the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the heat of political crisis in the state.

The lawmakers led by Speaker Martins Amaewhule, are loyal to a former governor of the state, Nyesom Wike, who is currently the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Their “defection” followed the feud between Wike and his successor, Governor Siminalayi Fubara, over political control in the state. It also led to multiple litigations.

Meanwhile, a five-member House led by Speaker Victor Oko Jumbo is loyal to Governor Fubara.

OGUN

In January 2024, Olakunle Oluomo was impeached as Speaker of the Ogun State Assembly Speaker by 18 members of the House.

He was immediately replaced by another ranking lawmaker, Oludaisi Elemide, representing the Odeda state constituency.

Oluomo was reportedly at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta—a few metres away from the Assembly complex— attending the swearing-in of customary court judges by the governor when his colleagues moved against him.

Governor Dapo Abbiodun, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Kayode Akinmade, linked Oluomo’s impeachment to long-standing “internal wrangling in the Assembly that had persisted and degenerated despite several interventions.”

ONDO

On June 2, 2023, armed security men sealed off the Ondo State House of Assembly following an alleged plot to impeach the Speaker, Bamidele Oloyelogun.

This came a few hours after a letter purportedly written by the embattled Speaker announced his resignation.

The letter, according to reports, was hurriedly written by the Speaker to escape being impeached a few days to the expiration of the 9th Assembly which he led.

The two gates leading to the complex were blocked by the security operatives.

Olamide Oladiji was elected Speaker of the House on 4 June 2023.

NASARAWA

In 2023, the intrigues, twists and turns in the leadership crisis that engulfed the Nasarawa State House of Assembly tore the Assembly into two factions, with each claiming legitimacy to its leadership.

Daniel Ogazi and Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, both of the All Progressives Congress (APC), emerged speakers of the Assembly at different sittings.

While Abdullahi, the immediate past Speaker, who sought a third term, was elected during a sitting at the Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in Lafia, Ogazi emerged Speaker during a sitting at the Assembly complex.

The emergence of both Abdullahi and Ogazi, aside from factionalising the Assembly, threw up issues regarding the validity of anyone laying claim to the office of the speaker.

BENUE

In 2018, the impeached Speaker, Benue House of Assembly, Terkimbi Ikyange, was suspended by his colleagues for six months for what they called “unparliamentary behaviour”.

The legislators took the decision during their sitting at the Old Banquet Hall of Government House, Makurdi.

The legislators could not hold their parliamentary session at the Assembly complex because the police locked the main entrance to the building.

The action compelled some legislators to scale the Assembly high walls to enter the premises only to discover that the chambers were also securely locked.

Following their inability to hold their sitting at the Assembly complex, they relocated to the Government House Banquet Hall to conduct their business.