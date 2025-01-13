Battle for Secretaryship: Protest rocks PDP National secretariat

The battle for the authentic National Secretary of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has taken a new turn with protesters taking over the Party headquarters.

The party, which has been on break since December, was billed to resume on Monday.

However, protesters loyal to the embattled Secretary, Senator Sam Anyanwu, stormed the national secretariat in Abuja, protesting to stop the assumption of Sunday Ude-Okoye.

The Court of Appeal Enugu division had recently ruled that Sunday Ude-Okoye is the National Secretary of the party.

But the protesters who gathered at the gate of the PDP’s Wadata Plaza headquarters in Wuse Zone 5, were heard chanting, “No vacancy in the National Secretary’s office” and “Senator Sam Anyanwu remains the National Secretary.”

Meanwhile, more security operatives have been deployed to the area.

When our correspondent visited the secretariat on Monday morning, a police lorry was stationed outside the main gate, while some policemen joined PDP’s private security team to search workers and visitors before granting them access to the building.

As at the time of filing this report, neither Anyanwu or Sunday Ude-Okoye had been sighted at the National Secretariat.