Nigeria 2023 Elections: Gubernatorial Results (Source:INEC)
News

BATTLE FOR BENUE: APC leading in 17 LGAs, PDP 4, LP 1

Reverend Father Hyacinth Alia, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the ongoing Benue gubernatorial election, has won 17 of the Local Government Areas (LGAs) declared so far.

Next to him is  Engr Titus Uba of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who has won four LGAs, while Herman Hembe of Labour Party (LP) has won just one LGA.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has so far announced the results of 21 out of 23 LGAs in the state.

Our correspondent reports that of the two LGAs – Okpokwu and Kwande – remaining, election did not hold in the later while the former result is being expected.

Below are the LGAs results:

1. Apa LGA:

Coalition officer: Prof. Roberts
Total registered voters – 66,720
Accredited voters – 17,435

APC – 7,925

LP – 465

PDP – 7806

NNPP – 12

Total valid votes – 16,520

Rejected votes – 485

Total votes cast – 17,005

 

2. Gwer West LGA:

Coalition officer: Dr.

Total registered voters – 74,563

Accredited voters – 26,333

 

APC – 10,947

LP – 1,509

NNPP – 8

PDP – 13, 609

Total valid votes – 26,155

Rejected votes – 175

Total votes cast – 26,330

 

3. Logo LGA:

Coalition officer: Dr Mnena Yaji

Total registered voters – 114,100

Accredited voters – 33,114

 

APC – 15,574

LP – 296

NNPP – 11

PDP – 16,385

Total valid votes – 32,582

Rejected votes – 509

Total votes cast – 33,091

 

4. Ado LGA:

Coalition officer: Prof Oche
Total registered voters – 83,199
Accredited voters – 14, 811

APC – 8,662

LP – 308

NNPP- 58

PDP – ,4,379

Total valid votes – 14,355

Rejected votes – 448

Total votes cast – 14,803

 

5. Gwer East LGA:

Coalition officer: Prof.
Total registered voters – 99,851
Accredited voters – 34,111

APC – 20,083

LP – 1,272

NNPP -12

PDP – 12,085

Total valid votes – 33,601

Rejected votes – 283

Total votes cast – 33,924

 

6. Agatu LGA:

Coalition officer: Prof.
Total registered voters – 64,315
Accredited voters – 18,407

APC – 7,482

LP – 216

NNPP -11

PDP – 9,934

Total valid votes – 17,943

Rejected votes – 464

Total votes cast – 18,407

 

7. Obi LGA:

Coalition officer: Prof
Total registered voters – 69,126
Accredited voters – 17,759

APC – 9,897

LP – 1,185

NNPP -39

PDP – 6,267

Total valid votes – 17,519

Rejected votes – 240

Total votes cast – 17,759

 

8. Ukum LGA:

Coalition officer: Prof.
Total registered voters – 142,119
Accredited voters – 39,425

APC – 28,503

LP – 439

NNPP -4

PDP – 9,418

Total valid votes – 38,640

Rejected votes – 785

Total votes cast – 39,425

 

9. Tarka LGA:

Coalition officer: Prof
Total registered voters – 55,464
Accredited voters – 20, 939

APC – 16,422

LP – 175

NNPP – 7

PDP – 3,748

Total valid votes – 20,632

Rejected votes – 299

Total votes cast – 20,931

 

10. Buruku LGA:

Coalition officer: Prof.
Total registered voters – 129, 696
Accredited voters – 46,418

APC – 34,713

LP – 1155

NNPP -69

PDP – 9,513

Total valid votes – 45,937

Rejected votes – 470

Total votes cast – 46,407

 

11. Kastina-Ala LGA:

Coalition officer: Prof. Jonathan
Total registered voters – 168,318
Accredited voters – 42,189

APC – 34,347

LP – 178

NNPP -8

PDP – 6716

Total valid votes – 41,669

Rejected votes – 520

Total votes cast – 42,189

 

12. Gboko LGA:

Coalition officer: Dr. Tersar Ichor
Total registered voters – 249,636
Accredited voters – 77,230

APC – 53,985

LP – 1493

NNPP – 165

PDP – 18,773

Total valid votes – 75,316

Rejected votes – 1261

Total votes cast – 76,577

 

13. Ohimini LGA:

Coalition officer: Dr Maneseh
Total registered voters – 46,713
Accredited voters – 15,918

APC – 7,233

LP – 973

NNPP -5

PDP – 6,785

Total valid votes – 15,751

Rejected votes – 157

Total votes cast – 15,908

 

14. Guma LGA:

Coalition officer: Dr
Total registered voters – 114,054
Accredited voters – 38,889

APC – 15,371

LP – 535

NNPP -41

PDP – 22,083

Total valid votes – 38,239

Rejected votes – 505

Total votes cast – 38,744

 

15. Ushongo LGA:

Coalition officer: Dr Terfa
Total registered voters – 117,769
Accredited voters – 43,228

APC – 31,946

LP – 913

NNPP -61

PDP – 8,879

Total valid votes – 42,655

Rejected votes – 566

Total votes cast – 43,221

 

16. Ogbadigbo LGA:

Coalition officer: Prof Fumilayo
Total registered voters – 72,231
Accredited voters – 17,242

APC – 7,627

LP – 405

NNPP -30

PDP – 6,032

Total valid votes – 15,846

Rejected votes – 399

Total votes cast – 16,242

 

17. Oju LGA:

Coalition officer: Dr Patrick
Total registered voters – 110,166
Accredited voters – 28,576

APC – 17,245

LP – 1611

NNPP -49

PDP – 8,811

Total valid votes – 28,142

Rejected votes – 433

Total votes cast – 28,575

 

18. Makurdi LGA:

Coalition officer: Prof Gabriel
Total registered voters – 305,600
Accredited voters – 76,026

APC – 56,432

LP – 3792

NNPP -316

PDP – 12,329

Total valid votes – 74,565

Rejected votes – 1,343

Total votes cast – 75,908

 

19. Vandekiya LGA:

Coalition officer: Prof Terlumun
Total registered voters – 163,980
Accredited voters – 62,105

APC – 46,786

LP – 129

NNPP -23

PDP – 12,988

Total valid votes – 61,492

Rejected votes – 605

Total votes cast – 62,097

 

20. Otukpo LGA:

Coalition officer: Dr Eke
Total registered voters – 149,987
Accredited voters – 37,567

APC – 19,430

LP – 2,187

NNPP -147

PDP – 12,834

Total valid votes – 36,898

Rejected votes – 658

Total votes cast – 37, 556

 

21. Konshisha LGA:

Coalition officer:
Total registered voters – 131,461
Accredited voters – 43,779

APC – 13,997

LP – 21,606

NNPP -140

PDP – 5,905

Total valid votes – 43,106

Rejected votes – 673

Total votes cast – 43,779

 

22.. Okpokwu LGA:

Coalition officer: Dr. Benjamin
Total registered voters – 76,366
Accredited voters – 19,544

APC – 9,326

LP – 1039

NNPP -21

PDP – 8,634

Total valid votes – 19,303

Rejected votes – 221

Total votes cast – 19,524

