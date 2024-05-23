bash ali seeks tinubu’s intervention to stage world record fight

Former World Boxing Federation Cruiserweight Champion, Bashiru Lawrence Ali, famously known Bash Ali has called on President Bola Tinubu to intervene in his bid to stage a Guiness World Record boxing fight to become the oldest boxer to engage in professional bout.

While seeking the federal government’s support to host the fight in the country, Bash Ali assured Tinubu that his mission of improving the fortunes of the country will get a major boost with billions of dollars if the world record fight is held in Nigeria.

In a World Conference held in Abuja Yesterday, he maintained that despite efforts to frustrate the dream, insisted he won’t give up on Nigeria hosting the multimillion dollars fight. Ali added that his love for his fatherland made him to reject seventy-five million Euros (€75m) offered to him to host the world record bout in Saudi Arabia or Germany.

“I call on Nigeria government particularly the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu to give total support for the fight for Guinness World Boxing Champion to hold in Nigeria. I am not asking the government for money but their approval and total support to hold the bout in Nigeria and if this is done, then, I can singlehandedly (through the bout) get the country not less than twenty Million dollars because the Pay Per View revenue will be paid to into the purse of the government,” he said.

“I would have taken the fight to Saudi Arabia or Germany who are ready to pay seventy-five million euros, but I want to stage the fight in Nigeria because of the love I have for the great nation,” he said.