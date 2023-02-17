✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Barcelona fight back to secure thrilling 2-2 draw with Man United

Barcelona fought back to earn a 2-2 draw with Manchester United in a pulsating Europa League knockout round playoff first leg on Thursday.

LaLiga leaders Barcelona struck first, five minutes after the break, when Marcos Alonso scored the opener, Marcus Rashford levelled three minutes later and also created United’s second, sprinting into the box from a short corner and delivering a low cross into a crowded six-yard area where the ball deflected into the goal off defender Jules Kounde.

But Barcelona dug deep to grab the equaliser, however, and mistakes by United’s defence gifted the ball on the edge of their box to Raphinha whose cross eluded David de Gea and went into the net.

