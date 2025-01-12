Barca Kiddies win U-13 football tourney in Kwara

The maiden edition of Coach Aliyu Zubairu U-13 Kiddies football tournament came to a thrilling close over the weekend as Barca Kiddies defeated Dickalo boys FA 2-0 in the final match.

Second half goals from Ibrahim Asukuti and Jimoh Fawaz ensured that Barca Kiddies, the team from Eiyenkorin in Asa local government area of Kwara State won the well-attended final.

Meanwhile, Future Stars FA won the third place final after a 4-3 comeback win over Kingshood FC.

All the eight quarterfinalist teams were presented with a complete set of jerseys courtesy of Coach Aliyu Zubairu.

Highlights of the event was the presentation of awards to outstanding players and officials and cash prizes to the winner and the runners ups.

Some of the personalities at the final were the Executive Chairman of Kwara State Sports Commission, Coach Bola, Director of Sports in the state and the Administrator of Kwara Football Academy, (KFA) Mallam Ibrahim Bako, Kwara YSFON Chairman, Prince Ademola Kiyesola and Kwara State Football Association Chairman, Mallam Abdullahi Musa Thuraya who was represented by his Secretary, Hashim Agaka.

Others include Chairman of Ilorin West Local Football Council, Alhaji Owolabi Wopa, Chairman of Asa Local Football Council, Alhaji Mujeeb Erubu, a former Technical Director of KFA, Coach Paul Odey, Chief Coach of Kwara United, Ashifat Sulyman and a host of other stakeholders.