Barau’s foundation, BOAt to raise 558 young farmer millionaires in N/West 

In a move to revolutionise agriculture in the North Western region of the country, the Barau Initiative for Agricultural Revolution in the North West (BIARN), an initiative of the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I. Jibrin, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Bank of Agriculture (BOA) to enhance food security by creating a new generation of young farmers.

The partnership aims to empower 558 young and mid-level farmers in the northwest region, transforming them into successful millionaires while addressing food security, unemployment, and economic growth in the area and the entire nation.

The signing ceremony, which was held at the National Assembly, was attended by Senator Barau I. Jibrin, the BIARN team led by Professor Bashir Mohammed Fagge, the Chairman of the scheme’s implementation committee, who signed on behalf of BIARN, and the BOA delegation led by Alhaji Alwan Ali Hassan, the Managing Director, who signed on behalf of BOA.

Under the scheme, each beneficiary will receive a loan of up to 5 million Naira to cultivate maize or rice with high yields and proven high-profit margins.

Speaking after the signing ceremony, Senator Barau reiterated that the initiative aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly in food security and youth empowerment.

Ismail Mudashir, Special Adviser to the Deputy President of the Senate on Media and Publicity in a statement quoted Barau as saying the programme will target youths, including holders of HND, bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees, and PhD, who are currently unemployed.

The statements reads in part, “First of all, let me begin by telling people in the northwest region of this country, indeed the entire Nigeria, that I decided to bring forward this initiative in line with the President’s resolve to bring about food security in this country, and in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr President.

” It is one of the cardinal programs of this administration, boosting agriculture and providing food for the citizens of this country.

“It is in line with these that I decided to bring forward this initiative. Not only that, it is an avenue to provide jobs for our teeming youths to become agricultural entrepreneurs because the intention, apart from providing food, is to make successful millionaires out of our teeming youths who are unemployed because we decided that those who will be involved in this scheme are holders of HND, bachelor’s degree, master’s and PhD, who are from the region.”