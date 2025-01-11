Barau welcomes sacked Kano Commissioner to APC

The gale of defection rocking the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Kano has continued as Hon. Abbas Sani Abbas has joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Hon Abbas, who served as the Commissioner for Rural and Community Development in Kano State until last month, announced his defection from the NNPP during a visit to the Kano residence of the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I Jibrin, on Friday night.

In the past six months, hundreds of leaders of the NNPP from across the 44 local government areas of Kano State have dumped NNPP and the Kwankwsiyya movement together with thousands of their supporters.

Tagged the ‘Barau Tsunami’, the defection galore saw thousands of NNPP members thrashing their red caps, the symbol of the Kwankwsiyya movement in Kano State, and embracing the APC.

Following the calls by some NNPP leaders that the Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, should take charge of governance firmly in the state, the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Abdullahi Bichi, and five commissioners, including Hon Abbas Sani Abbas, were sacked last month.

During his visit to the Kano residence of the Deputy President of the Senate, Hon Abbas Sani Abbas announced his defection, pledging to work towards the success of the APC across Kano State and beyond.

Senator Barau, who is the First Deputy Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, received Hon Abbas, together with the APC Chairman in Kano State, Prince Abdullahi Abbas (Ɗan Sarki, Jikan Sarki), and other party leaders.

The Deputy President of the Senate assured Hon Abbas, a dedicated grassroots mobiliser, of the APC’s unwavering commitment to building a better future for the people of Kano State and all Nigerians.

While stressing that APC is big enough to accommodate all lovers of the country, he said they will continue to promote the values of good governance, inclusivity, and service to humanity.