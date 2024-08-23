Barau welcomes Kano PDP stalwart to APC

The Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin, has received a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano State, Alhaji Abdullahi Ali, known…

The Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin, has received a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano State, Alhaji Abdullahi Ali, known as Alin Kano, into the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Alin Kano, a well-known grassroots politician from Dawakin Kudu LGA of Kano South Senatorial District, joined the APC at Senator Barau’s office in the National Assembly, Abuja.

Barau praised Alin Kano, the Garkuwan Tsakuwa traditional title holder, as a diligent and honest politician committed to youth and student causes at both national and local levels.

“His defection strengthens our party, especially in Dawakin Kudu and Kano South,” Barau stated, adding that Alin Kano’s move is a significant boost for the APC.

On his part, Alin Kano said his decision to join the APC was influenced by his long-standing admiration for Senator Barau and the latter’s impactful projects and support across Kano and the North.

The event was attended by notable figures, including the Minority Leader of the Kano State House of Assembly, Hon. Labaran Abdul Madari, and the Special Adviser to the President on Community Engagement, North West, Abdullahi Tanko Yakasai.