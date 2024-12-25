Barau tops chart of private member bills sponsorship in Senate

Records on private member bills sponsorship among serving senators in the 10th National Assembly, obtained from the Rules and Business office, indicated that the Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin, tops with 21 bills within the last 18 months.

One of the 21 private member bills sponsored by Senator Barau was the North West Development Commission Bill, now an Act of Parliament legalising the creation of the North West Development Commission (NWDC) after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s assent.

Daily Trust reports that Senator Barau topped the private member bills sponsorship chart of the 10th Senate calculated from June 13, 2023, to date.

SPONSOR AD

Barau has since received an award in that regard.

Speaking after receiving the award at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja, Barau promised to do more.