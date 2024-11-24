Barau pays condolence visit to late Sen Inuwa’s family, others

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I Jibrin, on Sunday, paid a condolence visit to the family of late Senator Aminu Inuwa.

Senator Inuwa, who represented the Kano Central Senatorial District under the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 3rd Republic, died on Friday.

Barau prayed for his soul to rest in peace, saying the late Senator, “was an esteemed elder statesman who dedicated his life to serving Allah and humanity.”

He also visited families of four other political associates and condoled the families over their losses.

The Senator was at the residence of his political adviser, Hon. Yusuf Aliyu Tumfafi, in Daurawa, Tarauni Local Government Area of Kano, to extend his condolences over the recent passing of his brother.

Barau also paid a condolence visit to the former Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, Hon. Balarabe Saidu Gani over the passing of his father, Alhaji Saidu Sale Gani.

Still in Kano Municipal, his entourage moved to NNDC Quarters and condoled with the family of Alhaji Zubairu Dambatta, a former executive of the Nigerian Port Authority (NPA), who recently passed away at 75.

He then proceeded to Layin Tagwayen Gida in Dala LGA to once again extend his condolences to Comrade Alasan Uba Idris on the death of his elder sister.

During the visits, prayers were offered for the souls of the deceased.

“May Allah (SWT) grant them Aljannatul Firdausi and provide their loved ones with the strength to endure these irreparable losses,” Barau prayed.