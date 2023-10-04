Barau offers scholarships to additional 870 students

The Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, on Tuesday, commenced the second phase of his scholarship programme with 870 students of the Yusuf Maitama Sule University,…

The Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, on Tuesday, commenced the second phase of his scholarship programme with 870 students of the Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano (YUMSUK).

The students, who were selected from Kano North Senatorial District, where the lawmaker represents, were given N20,000 each.

Speaking during the distribution of the money at the university’s premises, the Chief of Staff to the deputy senate president, Professor Muhammad Ibn Abdullahi, said the scheme was conceived by Barau to support students from his constituency.

A statement from Senator Barau’s Media Office said the scholarship scheme started in August with 628 students of the Bayero University Kano (BUK).

“Each of the students will receive N20,000 courtesy of Senator Barau and every student from Kano North who is studying in Nigeria will benefit from this scheme. We started in August with the students of BUK and today we are in YUMSUK for the second phase,” he said.

He urged the beneficiaries to take advantage of the gesture and study hard for them to excel in their academic pursuits.

One of the beneficiaries, Ummussalam Haruna Yusuf, a level 300 student, thanked the Deputy President of the Senate for the gesture.

“The biggest challenge we are facing now is transportation and the food to eat while at school. This gesture from our Senator will assist us in this regard,” She said.

