Barau offers fresh scholarships to 300 students

One week after sponsoring 70 students for postgraduate scholarships abroad, the Deputy President of the Senate, Barau I. Jibrin, is set to offer scholarships to 300 students to pursue Master’s degrees in Nigerian universities.

Through the Barau I Jibrin Foundation (BIJF), 70 students selected from across the three senatorial districts of Kano State departed the country via Malam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) for India on December 29th, 2024.

On Monday, the Deputy President of the Senate, who is also the First Deputy Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, announced that 300 students will benefit from his domestic postgraduate scholarship programme this year, according to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir.

To this effect, the foundation has opened applications for, “postgraduate domestic scholarships for the 2025/2026 academic session.”

The foundation, dedicated to fostering academic excellence and providing educational opportunities to deserving Kano State graduates, aims to support 300 outstanding graduates from recognised universities in pursuing their postgraduate studies at selected universities across the country.

Secretary of the Postgraduate Scholarship Committee of the BIJF, Maikudi Lawan, PhD, said the programme offers a unique opportunity for academic growth, research, and human capital development in various fields of science and technology, which will empower the country’s next generation.

He said the programmes include; M.Sc. Artificial Intelligence, M.Sc. Robotics Technology, M.Sc. Cyber Security, M.Sc. Data Science, M.Sc. Information Technology, M.Sc. Software Development, M.Sc. Mineral Exploration, M.Sc. Hydrogeology & Environmental Geology, M.Sc. Oil and Gas Operations, M.Sc. Applied Geophysics, M.Sc. Metallurgical and Material Engineering, M.Sc. Climate Change Management, M.Eng. Mechatronic and M.Eng. Intelligence System.

He added that six universities, Bayero University Kano, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, University of Ibadan, University of Lagos, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife and University of Nigeria Nsukka, have been selected for the programme.