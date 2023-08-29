Barau gives scholarships to 628 students in Kano

Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin yesterday offered scholarships to 628 students of the Bayero University Kano. The students, selected from Kano North Senatorial District which…

Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin yesterday offered scholarships to 628 students of the Bayero University Kano.

The students, selected from Kano North Senatorial District which the lawmaker represents, were given N50,000 each.

Flagging off the scheme at the School of Continuing Education, BUK, the Chief of Staff to the Deputy Senate President, Prof. Muhammad Ibn Abdullahi, said the scheme was conceived by Barau to support his constituents to pursue their studies in various tertiary institutions in the country.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the Deputy President of the Senate on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, said the gesture would be extended to all students from Kano North Senatorial District in all tertiary institutions in the country.

“This gesture is not only for the students of BUK, every student from Kano North that is studying in Nigeria will benefit from this scheme. This is not the first time, he has been doing it. He has given similar support to farmers, and others in the society,” he said.

He urged the beneficiaries to take advantage of the gesture and study hard for them to excel in their academic pursuit.

One of the beneficiaries, Adama Iliyasu Rabiu, a level 400 student, thanked Barau for the gesture and prayed Allah reward him.

