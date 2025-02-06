Barau, Bamidele, Moro clash over Nwoko’s defection to APC

We’ll take over Delta in 2027 – Ganduje

There was high drama in the Senate yesterday as Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin (APC, Kano North) and Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central) clashed with Senate Minority Leader Abba Moro (PDP, Benue South) over the defection of Senator Ned Nwoko (Delta North) from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Nwoko, who chairs the Senate Committee on Reparation and Repatriation, announced his defection in a letter read by Senate President Godswill Akpabio during plenary. He urged the Senate to investigate the crisis plaguing the PDP.

In his letter, titled Notice of Departure from the PDP to the APC, Nwoko cited the party’s “intense crisis” as the reason for his exit, claiming it had weakened the PDP and prevented it from functioning as an effective opposition.

“The PDP, which once stood as a formidable platform for democratic participation and national development, has unfortunately been engulfed in persistent crises, ranging from internal divisions to a lack of clear leadership and direction,” he wrote.

He warned that the crisis posed a threat to Nigeria’s democracy, describing it as a “national emergency.” He said failure to address the issue could lead to a “dangerous one-party system,” which is detrimental to governance and stability.

Nwoko called on the Senate to set up an ad hoc committee to investigate the PDP’s internal crisis and propose solutions to safeguard Nigeria’s multi-party democracy.

However, shortly after Akpabio read the letter, Senator Moro raised a constitutional point of order, refuting Nwoko’s claims. Citing Section 68(g) of the 1999 Constitution, Moro insisted that the PDP was not factionalised and described Nwoko’s defection as unconstitutional.

But Barau countered, insisting that the PDP was divided into factions led by Barrister Nyesom Wike and Governor Bala Mohammed. He challenged Moro to name the party’s “authentic” national secretary.

“This defection is an earthquake that will lead to many more PDP senators dumping the party,” Barau declared.

Bamidele also took on Moro, arguing that the section of the constitution he cited actually justified Nwoko’s defection, given the apparent divisions within the PDP.

Ganduje: APC will take over Delta in 2027

At the APC National Secretariat in Abuja, national chairman, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, welcomed Nwoko, saying the party was committed to taking over Delta State in the 2027 general election.

He urged Nwoko and other stakeholders to work towards the goal.

Nwoko warns Delta gov against following him to APC

Meanwhile, Nwoko has warned Delta State governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, against joining him in the APC.

When asked if he would welcome Oborevwori to the party, Nwoko said, “No, I will not welcome him. How? Why? I have just told you that he doesn’t have the capacity to be a governor where we are. He has not delivered to my expectations.”

With Nwoko’s defection, the APC now holds 64 Senate seats, PDP 33, Labour Party (LP) 5, NNPP 2, SDP 2, and APGA 1.

The Senate is yet to fill two vacant seats: Anambra South, left open by the death of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, and Edo Central, following Senator Monday Okpebholo’s emergence as governor last year.