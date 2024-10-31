Banky W, wife welcome second child in US

R&B singer Olubankole Wellington, popularly known as Banky W, and his actress wife Adesua Etomi, have welcomed their second child, sparking joyous celebrations among fans and well-wishers.

The singer-turned-politician shared the news in an Instagram post on Monday, accompanied by avideo showcasing his hands-on approach to family life since the baby boy’s birth.

In the video, he could be seen cooking, helping around the house, and supporting Adesua.

SPONSOR AD

“…But more importantly than that I am a husband and a father. We just had our second child who is an amazing young boy,” he said.

The Wellingtons exchanged vows in a lavish ceremony in Cape Town, South Africa, in 2017.

In April 2021, they courageously shared their intimate struggle with fertility and miscarriages amidst their public lives.

However, the couple had renewed hope when they welcomed the birth of their first child, Zaiah, in 2021 after a four-year wait.

Zaiah celebrated his third birthday in January 2024.

Banky W recently relocated to the United States with his family, where he is pursuing a masters degree in Policy Management at Georgetown University in Washington DC.