Banky W Survives 4th Cancer surgery

Nigerian music star, Olubankole Wellington, popularly known as Banky W, has undergone and survived the fourth cancer surgery.

Banky W made this known in a heartfelt post on his Instagram page on Thursday, expressing a profound gratitude to God.

He also appreciated his wife, family, friends, and pastors for their unwavering support and prayers, as well as his medical team, Dr. Onyewu and Dr. Adenuga, for their expertise and care.

In the post made with videos of the medical processes title, ‘Final Score – Christ 4 – Cancer Tumors 0’, “Selense” crooner also encouraged people passing through challenges of life to think of testimony.

He wrote, “Sometimes, your faith in God will not prevent the storms from coming… but it will carry you through them. Faith won’t always stop you from hurting, but it will help you heal, and it will help you deal.

“God never said the weapons wouldn’t form, He promised that they wouldn’t prosper. He never said the enemy wouldn’t come… He promised that when the enemy comes in like a flood, the Spirit of God would raise a standard against him.

“Posting this testimony to encourage anyone out there who is going through a challenge. It might seem bigger than you, but greater is He that is in you than anything you will face in this world.

“Grateful for my wife, family, friends, and Pastors for their love, prayers, and support. Thanking God for my health and trusting that this latest victory is final in Jesus’ name.

“Appreciating the gifted hands and minds of my doctors, Dr. Onyewu of the Center for Advanced Specialty Surgery, and Dr. Adenuga of Euracare and the teams that support them. We have the victory yet again. Now and forever, in Jesus’ name.

“And we know that all things work together for good to those who love God, to those who are the called according to His purpose.” – Romans 8:28″

