Banks should do better to ease Nigerians suffering – Ombudsman

Chief Commissioner, Public Complaints Commissioner (PCC), Hon. Abimbola Ayo-Yusuf has urged the banks to put machineries in place and ease the sufferings of Nigerians as they try to access funds from the banks and ATMs.

Speaking during a press briefing to address the commission’s position on the complaints of Nigerians who find it hard to access funds, he urged banks to ensure that their networks should be improved so that fund transfers could be successful and transactions in the ATMs be faster.

He said the queues in the banks could be avoided if the banks stood up to their responsibilities to always feed the ATM machines with cash regularly as well as over the counter, insisting that networks must be improved to make transactions faster.

Yusuf urged the Federal Government to educate the masses adequately, especially those in the rural areas on the naira swap and cashless policy so they can adjust to the new change.

He also appealed to Nigerians to be calm as the government was aware of the challenges and doing its best to put an end to them, adding that changes were usually occasioned by challenges but they would be surmounted.

One of the teams of the commission led by an assistant director, Mr John Echu visited the access bank to monitor the situation but met a very long queue at the ATM spot where most Nigerians lamented that they have been in the queue as early as 6 am but did not get cash as at 12pm when the team visited.

On his part, the Head of Operations, Access bank, Aminu Kano branch, Mr Oluwagbemiga Obembe said the bank was doing its best to pay the twenty thousand naira limit cash to customers over the counter and through the ATMs.