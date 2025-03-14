Bankole happy with maiden Super Eagles call-up

Super Eagles and Remo Stars goalkeeper, Kayode Bankole, has expressed his excitement after being named in Eric Chelle’s final 23-man squad for Nigeria’s 2026 World Cup qualifying matches against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.
The 22-year-old NPFL standout joins Chippa United’s Stanley Nwabali and Singida Black Stars’ Amas Obasogie as the three goalkeepers selected for the crucial fixtures, following Chelle’s decision to trim his initial 39-man provisional list.
Taking to his X page on Wednesday, Bankole shared his joy over his first-ever senior national team call-up, writing:
“I’m more than excited and honoured to have gotten my first call-up to the Super Eagles team ahead of the World Cup qualifiers. Thanks to everyone for the support. Now, let’s get to work. It’s time to get the World Cup ticket for our fatherland.”
Bankole’s inclusion is a testament to his impressive performances for Daniel Ogunmodede’s Remo Stars in the Nigeria Professional Football League. He is one of just four new invitees in Chelle’s squad, alongside Tolu Arokodare, Papa Daniel Mustapha, and Igoh Ogbu.
The Super Eagles will take on Group C leaders Rwanda in Kigali on March 21 before returning to the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo to face Zimbabwe on March 25.
With Nigeria currently sitting fifth in the group, back-to-back victories are essential to revive their World Cup qualification hopes.
