Bankole excited about Super Eagles call-up ahead of W/ Cup qualifiers

Super Eagles newcomer Kayode Bankole has shared his excitement after receiving a call-up to the national team ahead of Nigeria’s crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

Nigeria will first take on the Amavubi of Rwanda at the Amahoro Stadium on Friday before facing Zimbabwe’s Warriors in Uyo on Tuesday.

With the Super Eagles currently fifth in Group C, securing victories in both matches is crucial to reigniting their qualification hopes for the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

SPONSOR AD

Speaking to NFF TV, the Remo Stars goalkeeper acknowledged the challenge ahead but expressed confidence in the team’s ability to deliver strong performances.

“It is a great feeling for me to be in the midst of the big boys, the super stars. When I was coming in, I flew with the NPFL coaches like coaches Daniel and Ilechukwu and I am very familiar with them. “Getting a call up is an amazing feeling for me and it is a huge task for me as everyone expects Nigeria to qualify for the World Cup which I know it’s possible with God on our side,” he said.

He stated further that he knew he would one day get a call-up to the senior national team.

“For two seasons now, I have been winning the goalkeeper of the season. I had to keep doing what I had to do as I knew someday I will get the call up.

Nigeria has commenced preparations for the clash against Rwanda in Kigali. The team began training on Monday in the gym, with the technical staff putting the players through their paces.

Malian tactician Eric Chelle will be hoping the team shows character, secures victory, and revives their qualification hopes.