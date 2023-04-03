✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Business

Bankers’ institute, NBTE sign MoU to infuse practice in banking, finance teaching

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) to improve…

Council of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria CIBN-logo
Council of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria CIBN-logo

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) to improve banking and finance teaching in polytechnics.

A statement issued by CIBN in Abuja on Sunday, said the collaboration would focus on infusion of practice into the teaching of banking and finance in polytechnics in the country.

The institute said the practice would address the missing links in the country’s educational system.

The statement quoted the President of the institute, Dr Ken Opara, as commending the Executive Secretary of NBTE, Prof. Idris Bugaje.

“We are happy to lead and be part of the accreditation team that will be visiting the polytechnics to ensure that teaching of banking and finance courses complies with the standards set by NBTE.

“This quality assurance process will certainly help to guarantee that graduates of our polytechnics are equipped with contemporary knowledge and skills.

“These knowledge and skills are required to cope with the changes in the ever-evolving financial services industry.” (NAN)

More Stories