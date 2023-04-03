Bankers’ institute, NBTE sign MoU to infuse practice in banking, finance teaching

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) to improve…

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) to improve banking and finance teaching in polytechnics.

A statement issued by CIBN in Abuja on Sunday, said the collaboration would focus on infusion of practice into the teaching of banking and finance in polytechnics in the country.

The institute said the practice would address the missing links in the country’s educational system.

The statement quoted the President of the institute, Dr Ken Opara, as commending the Executive Secretary of NBTE, Prof. Idris Bugaje.

“We are happy to lead and be part of the accreditation team that will be visiting the polytechnics to ensure that teaching of banking and finance courses complies with the standards set by NBTE.

“This quality assurance process will certainly help to guarantee that graduates of our polytechnics are equipped with contemporary knowledge and skills.

“These knowledge and skills are required to cope with the changes in the ever-evolving financial services industry.” (NAN)