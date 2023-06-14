Bank of Industry wins big at EMEA finance achievement awards

The key capital-raising transactions of the Bank of Industry from the international financial market, which fueled its sterling financial performance in 2022, are being recognised…

The key capital-raising transactions of the Bank of Industry from the international financial market, which fueled its sterling financial performance in 2022, are being recognised with local and international awards.

The bank’s total assets have grown by an impressive 248% between 2016 and 2022, reaching N1.71tn by the end of 2021 and closing at N2.38tn as of December 2022.

The bank won the Best Financial Institution Syndicated Loan in EMEA (Bank of Industry’s €1 billion loan) and the Best Financial Institution Bond in Africa (Bank of Industry’s €700million debut 144a/Regs Senior Issuance, later increased to €750million) at the EMEA Finance Achievement Awards for 2022 in June 2023.

The bank also won the Best Development Bank of the Year-Africa and the Best Commitment to ESG Principles-Nigeria at the International Banker, 2023 Banking Awards held in London, United Kingdom in May, 2023.

The International Banker Awards 2023 was established to recognise top-ranking individuals and organisations setting new benchmarks for performance and pushing the boundaries within the financial industry.

Similarly, EMEA Finance is a leading finance magazine with a vision to be ‘The independent voice’ – one that speaks at the highest level of integrity and journalistic ethics – for the financial community, its customers, and suppliers across the EMEA region.

The Managing Director of the bank, Mr. Kayode Pitan says, the awards and recognitions, 20 of them in the last six years, “Do not only show a demonstration of commitment and innovativeness that has improved the bank’s fortunes, but also serve as positive reinforcement for more work.”

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...