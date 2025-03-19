Bandits yet to contact us – Families of abducted Kaduna villagers

Five days after armed bandits kidnapped 10 villagers in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, their families have yet to receive any communication from the abductors.
The attack, which took place on March 13, saw six individuals abducted from Unguwan Yashi-Maraban Kajuru.
They are God-Dream Ladan, Lady God-Dream, Philip Mudakas, Mercy Philip, Bitrus Philip, and Gmen Philip.
In Makyali village, two people sustained gunshot wounds and were hospitalised, while Rahina Yahaya and Zulai Yahaya were abducted.
The injured victims were identified as Ubale Yahaya and Abdullahi.
Later, bandits also attacked Ungwan Mudi Doka, abducting Amos Michael and Samita Amos.
The acting District Head of Kufana, Stephen Maikori, confirmed the abduction, stating that families were anxiously waiting for any updates.
“Our communities remain on edge. Even last night, people couldn’t sleep due to fear,” Maikori added.
Daily Trust learned that security agencies have since increased patrols in the affected areas.
