Bandits terrorising our people are from your state, Sokoto Gov’s aide tells group led by Zamfara indigene

The Sokoto state government has appealed to the leader of Human Right Organizations for Africa to help it drag the killers of the District Head of Gatawa and their collaborators to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Reacting to the two weeks ultimatum the group gave it to sack the state Commissioner for Security and pay compensation to the family of the monarch who was gruesomely murdered by his abductors, the state government said the threat was wrongly channeled.

“We have expected the organizations to sympathize with the state at this mourning period and even advise on what needs to be done to further address security situation or even to drag the perpetrators and their collaborators to ICC.

“But by issuing a threat to the state government it seems that, they are far away from the reality,” it said

Speaking through the Special Adviser to Governor Ahmed Aliyu on Security Matters, Colonel Ahmed Usman (rtd) on Wednesday, the state government wondered why the groups did not do a through research and consultation before taking its decision.

“Let me first all correct this, in Sokoto there is no Ministry for Security, therefore there is no Commissioner for Security. What we have is the Special Adviser on Security Matters and I am sure Shinkafi knows the role of Adviser.

“I believe, the leader of the groups, Dr Suleiman Shinkafi know that, the bandits terrorising our dear state are from Zamfara state, his home state, and most of the attacks are being coordinated from there.

“In fact, there was a strong indication that, those who kidnapped the district head operated from his (Dr Suleiman) hometown of Shinkafi as the news about his death came from a prominent leader in the area.

“If Dr and the other Human Right groups had made a through research and consultation, they would know the kind of efforts the Sokoto state government has been making to ensure the safe return of its people held captive by bandits.

“Even the sons of the late monarch testified to this in a video clip that went viral on social media platforms in which they commended the state government for all it did to secure the release of their father and brother,” he said

According to Usman, the state government has been taking measures to make the entire Sokoto state safe and secure, citing the provision of 70 brand new Operational Vehicles and 700 Motorcycles to security agencies and

Vigilante Groups in the State.

“This is in addition to monthly logistic support given to them as well as holding regular security meetings. These led to the rescue of hundreds of kidnapped victims in the last one year.

“As we appreciate their concern over the matter, the Sokoto state government will assure them that, it will continue to do its possible best to address security challenges in the state,” he concluded.